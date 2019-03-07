Midget AAA Rangers to face St. Albert in North Finals

A trip to the provincial championship is on the line.

The Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers are set to face the St. Albert Raiders in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League North Finals.

"They're a good team and we're going to have to give it our all," said Rangers forward Nate Ibraheem. "We just have to keep working hard like we have."

Both the Rangers and Raiders were able to sweep their division semifinal series.

"Everybody's doing their job right now — we're all buying in," said head coach Ty Valin. "We just have to keep working at our structure. It's always a work in progress."

Fort Sask's Sebastian Cossa has been great in the playoffs with a .955 save percentage. At the other end of the rink, St. Albert's Evan Fradette is right behind him with a .951 save percentage.

Bryce Bader led the Rangers upfront in the first round with six points in three games, while St. Albert got their goals by committee with 10 different players finding the back of the net.

The two teams met twice during the regular season, with the visitor securing the win in both. Captain Alex Thacker had two goals in the those contests.

Schedule:

Game 1 - Friday (Mar.8) at 7:30 p.m. in St. Albert.

Game 2 - Sunday (Mar.10) at 5:30 p.m. in Fort Sask.

Game 3 - Wednesday (Mar.13) at 7:45 in St. Albert.

Game 4 - Friday (Mar.15) at 7:45 in Fort Sask.

Game 5 - Sunday (Mar.17) at 7:30 in St. Albert.