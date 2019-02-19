Local skaters off to strong start at Canada Winter Games

The stage hasn't been too big for a pair of Rangers at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Fort Sask Midget AAA Rangers forward Colton Dach and defenceman Matt Smith recently helped Team Alberta U16 secure two wins and an overtime loss in round robin play.

On Saturday (Feb.16), both players were held scoreless in a 4-3 overtime loss to Saskatchewan.

However, Dach came alive on Sunday (Feb.17), racking up a goal and an assist in a 6-5 win over Manitoba.

Then, on Monday (Feb.18), Smith also got on the scoresheet, dishing out an assist on Dach's second goal of the tournament in a 5-4 victory against B.C.

The Team Alberta U16 squad finished round robin play with seven points, which was good enough for first place in Pool B.

Next up, they'll take on News Brunswick (1-3) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb.20).