Junior Rebels name new head coach

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Rebels have a new head coach.

Darren Bourret, a former Victoria Shamrock and Edmonton Warrior, will be taking the helm for the Rebels this summer.

"I'm really excited. The team had a really good season last year, so I'm hoping we can build on that," he said.

Bourret will be replacing John Lintz, who is back in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) with the Colorado Mammoth.

The new head coach has experience at the Team Alberta level, as well as the minor ranks in the Edmonton area. His father, Marc, works for the Saskatchewan Rush in the NLL.

"I think I will help the most on the offensive side. You always have to be using all five players and you can't just have a one man show."

In his last season (2017) with the Senior B Warriors, Bourret was able to notch 35 points in 14 games.

With Fort Sask coming so close to a provincial title last season, the stakes are set high once again.

"We have a team that's ready to win now, so I think anything less than going to the Founders Cup this year would be a fail," Bourret added.

James Blanchard is also coming on board as an offensive coach, while Sam Dalk will be returning to run the defensive side.

The 2019 season gets underway in April. No official schedule has been released yet.