Hubbard rushes for career best in Liberty Bowl upset

The 2018 Liberty Bowl was a game Chuba Hubbard won't soon forget.
The redshirt freshman from Sherwood Park set a personal best with 145 rushing yards in Oklahoma State's 38-33 win over 24th-ranked Missouri.
Hubbard's previous high was 134 yards on the ground, set back in November when the Cowboys upset West Virginia.
In the air, the former Bev Facey Falcon had three catches for 37 yards. The two teams combined for 1,139 total yards in the game.
Oklahoma State finished the season with a 7-6 record, but are 6-1 in their last seven games against teams in the top 25.
Hubbard ended the year totaling 740 rushing yards, 229 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
The Cowboys kick off the 2019 season on August 30 at Oregon State.