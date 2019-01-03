Hubbard rushes for career best in Liberty Bowl upset

The 2018 Liberty Bowl was a game Chuba Hubbard won't soon forget.

The redshirt freshman from Sherwood Park set a personal best with 145 rushing yards in Oklahoma State's 38-33 win over 24th-ranked Missouri.

Oklahoma State finished the season with a 7-6 record, but are 6-1 in their last seven games against teams in the top 25.

In the air, the former Bev Facey Falcon had three catches for 37 yards. The two teams combined for 1,139 total yards in the game.