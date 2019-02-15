Hawks to face Royals in first round of playoffs

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks are in tough for the opening round of playoffs.

Starting Friday (Feb.15), the Hawks (20-17-1) will battle the Edmonton Royals (21-16-1) in a best-of-three first-round Capital Junior Hockey League series.

The East Division rivals met four times this season, with each team winning twice. In those games, the Hawks were outscored by the Royals 15-13, with their powerplay going 2/22.

Fort Sask managed to pepper Edmonton’s goalies during the regular season, firing an average of 36.5 shots per game on net. Tyson Davey and Landon Lavallee both had five points against the Royals this season, while Matthew Bennett and Darren Tardif added four apiece.

Since December 21, the Hawks have a record of 8-3-1, largely due to the goaltending of Brandon Vogel, who’s 11-1 on the season with a .935 save percentage.

Game one is Friday night in Edmonton (Confederation Arena) at 8 p.m. Game two is Sunday (Feb.17) in Fort Sask (JRC) at 7:45 p.m. and, if necessary, game three would be Wednesday (Feb.20) in Edmonton (Confederation Arena) at 8 p.m.