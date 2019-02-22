Hawks come up short in qualifying round

They fought until the final whistle, but their season has officially come to end.

After evening up the series with a 6-4 win on Sunday (Feb.17), the Fort Sask Junior B Hawks fell 4-2 to the Edmonton Royals on Wednesday (Feb.21) in game three of the Capital Junior Hockey League (CJHL) qualifying round.

With the game tied 1-1 after the first, the Royals erupted for three straight goals in the second frame and took a commanding 4-1 lead into the third.