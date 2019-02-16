Hawks drop game one of opening round

Details
Category: Local Sports
They battled hard, but it wasn't enough in the end.
 
The Fort Sask Junior B Hawks lost game one of the Capital Junior Hockey League (CJHL) opening round on Friday (Feb.15), falling 4-3 to the Edmonton Royals.
 
With the Royals up 1-0 after two periods, the teams erupted for six goals in the third, but the Hawks were never able to take the lead.
 
Hawks' forward Tyson Davey scored twice, while goalie Brandon Vogel made 34 stops in the loss.
 
Game two of the best-of-three series gets underway at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday (Feb.17) at the JRC.
 
 
 
 

