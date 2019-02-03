Fort Sask hammers Airdrie at home

It was a long time coming for the Rangers.

On Sunday (Feb.3), the Fort Saskatchewan Midget AAA Rangers picked up a 6-2 win over the Airdrie Bisons at the JRC.

Colton Dach scored twice, while Jacob Boucher, Alex Thacker, Nate Ibraheem and Bryce Bader each added one.

"We can't afford to take any nights off anymore," said head coach Ty Valin. "I thought today was the first time in a very long time that we had four forward lines going and six d-men."

Fort Sask got a major boost before playoffs, as Bader was sent down by the Prince Albert Raiders.

"Now we can get everybody in their proper roles and situations to succeed." Valin added that the new addition will help solidify their roster.

Bader has suited up with the Calgary Hitmen during three separate seasons. In 14 total Western Hockey League games, the 17-year-old has four goals.

Sunday's win over the Bisons was the Rangers' first home victory since January 5.

Fort Sask is back at the JRC on Saturday (Feb.9) to host Leduc. Puck drops at 2:30 p.m.