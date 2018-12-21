Fort Bowling Club brings home three medals

Details
Category: Local Sports
The Fort Saskatchewan Youth Bowling Club has some new hardware for their trophy case.
 
On Sunday (Dec.16), the club sent five teams to the Edmonton 5-Pin High Low Doubles Zone Finals. Three of the teams won a medal.
 
Mckenna Prather and Oden Ruddock won the bantam gold medal and Lucas Jackson and Creston Young brought home gold for the junior team.
 
The youngest age group (Bowlasauruses) won the bronze medal at the competition. The pairing was Ellie March and Nataline Duguay.
 
"The looks on the kids faces were priceless because we have a lot of new bowlers and they got up there to receive their medals and they were just shocked," said Carol Kaehn, one of the coaches.
 
Four-year-old Ellie March, who has an average of 66, bowled a 110 and a 94 in the tournament.
 
"That's better than some adults actually. She uses two hands to roll it down the lane but with no bumpers."
 
This is the second week in a row that the Fort Youth Bowling Club has placed in a competition.

