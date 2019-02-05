Ardrossan U13 boys win Nozack Cup

The Ardrossan U13 boys dominated the FC Memorial Challenge Tournament.

Over the weekend (Feb.1-3), they picked up three wins to take home the Nozack Cup.

The boys started off Pool C play with a 5-2 win over Bonnyville FC. Ardrossan followed that up with a 9-4 thumping of Lac La Biche.

To cap off the perfect weekend, the U13 boys filled the net in a 7-2 win over the Lorelei Tigers for gold.