Update: Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Highway 16

about 2 hours ago
School buses cancelled due to icy roads

about 3 hours ago
Environment Canada warns of freezing rain

about 17 hours ago

Hinshaw provides update on Omicron variant, Christmas plans

about 18 hours ago
Quonset, vehicles burn in Strathcona County fire

1 day ago
Two drivers caught going over 160 km/h on Highway 15

1 day ago

Sat, Mar 12, 10:00 AM

Free Public Skating

Edmonton Transit Service fares could spike to $4 per ride

1 day ago
The Venue by Ken's Catering dedicates G.R.I.T. Award to staff, supportive customers

1 day ago
Morinville RCMP searching for two missing teenagers

1 day ago

Fort Sask Library to return to regular hours in 2022

2 days ago
Unstable markets force county to pause construction for The Pointe

2 days ago
Strathcona County Emergency Services helps search for missing 65-year-old

2 days ago